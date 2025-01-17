ALM First Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up 1.3% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 81,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

BAR stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $27.54.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

