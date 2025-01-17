Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $226.26 and last traded at $224.53. 15,573,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 27,730,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

