American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. American Power Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands.
American Power Group Trading Up 8.6 %
American Power Group Company Profile
American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.
