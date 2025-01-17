Analysts Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $51,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,114.60. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $30,926.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,819.64. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,348 shares of company stock valued at $356,349. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,800,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after acquiring an additional 358,821 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 758,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,685,000 after purchasing an additional 368,637 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.16. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

