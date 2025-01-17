Analyzing Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) and Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT)

Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) and Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rectitude and Lifetime Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rectitude N/A N/A N/A Lifetime Brands -3.19% 3.13% 1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rectitude and Lifetime Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rectitude 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lifetime Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lifetime Brands has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 75.21%. Given Lifetime Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lifetime Brands is more favorable than Rectitude.

40.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rectitude and Lifetime Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rectitude $41.35 million 2.34 $2.49 million N/A N/A Lifetime Brands $686.68 million 0.19 -$8.41 million ($0.99) -5.91

Rectitude has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lifetime Brands.

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats Rectitude on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rectitude

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude Holdings Ltd is based in SINGAPORE.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home décor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including the Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, S’well, and Fred & Friends. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its retail websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

