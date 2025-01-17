Ankr (ANKR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $379.80 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $379.80 million and approximately $27.59 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00005384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00006452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03720907 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $27,252,896.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

