Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.57, but opened at $39.72. Antero Resources shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 614,355 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.27 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

