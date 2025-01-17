Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 830 ($10.16) and last traded at GBX 860 ($10.52), with a volume of 7040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 870 ($10.64).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARBB

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Arbuthnot Banking Group

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 898.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 930.57. The stock has a market cap of £140.42 million, a PE ratio of 461.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest purchased 116,000 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044,000 ($1,277,376.73). 64.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.