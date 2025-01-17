Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,614,000 after purchasing an additional 308,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,433,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,181 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,315,000 after acquiring an additional 40,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $132.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.92.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

