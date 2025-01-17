Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Up 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $29.11. 1,422,951 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,292,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $27.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

