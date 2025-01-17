Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ascom Price Performance
ACMLF stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Ascom has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
Ascom Company Profile
