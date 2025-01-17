Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ashtead Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASHTY traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $256.63. 65,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,797. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $235.29 and a 12 month high of $337.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.05.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Articles

