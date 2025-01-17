Atb Cap Markets Upgrades Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) to “Hold”

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$3.25 price target on Western Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.
