Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,459,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 13,981,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Atos Stock Down 4.2 %

AEXAF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Atos has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

