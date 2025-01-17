Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Aukett Swanke Group shares last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), with a volume of 9,617 shares.

Aukett Swanke Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £5.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Aukett Swanke Group

In related news, insider Nicholas Nick Clark sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total value of £40,000 ($48,941.64). Company insiders own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Aukett Swanke Group

Aukett Swanke Group has a strong foundation in architectural services and is on a transformative journey to become a London-listed provider of Smart Buildings and related services. ASG are uniquely positioned to ensure the technical systems that run modern premises are designed as an integral part of the structure, from the outset.

Between March 2023 and March 2024 it completed four acquisitions which strengthen the Group’s experience and expertise in the delivery of smart building technologies.

