Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 20,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 33,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Aurion Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$95.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

