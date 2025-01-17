Avanza Fonder AB Buys Shares of 181,492 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 181,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,922,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.7% of Avanza Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

