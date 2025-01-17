Avanza Fonder AB Buys Shares of 24,521 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,521 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $275.48 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.