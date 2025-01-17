Avanza Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive
In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance
CL stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.
Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.31%.
Colgate-Palmolive Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Colgate-Palmolive
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Top Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.