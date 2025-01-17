Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

AWRE opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.72. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aware during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aware by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

