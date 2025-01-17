B. Riley Has Negative Estimate for NAT FY2025 Earnings

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NAT. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of -0.29. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 50.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.05%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

