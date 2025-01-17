Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 530,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

BNMDF remained flat at $11.50 during trading hours on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Banca Mediolanum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.45%.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

