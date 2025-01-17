BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 741,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 0.2 %

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.31. 794,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,386. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

