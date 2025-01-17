Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAC. Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,543,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,936,195. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,255,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,546,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,539,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,347,000 after buying an additional 895,884 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,215,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,164,000 after buying an additional 1,731,003 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,341,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,499,000 after acquiring an additional 601,211 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,042,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

