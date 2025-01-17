Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.83. 11,066,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,794,727. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $359.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,255,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,871,000 after buying an additional 1,700,141 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,539,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,347,000 after buying an additional 895,884 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,215,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,164,000 after buying an additional 1,731,003 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,341,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,499,000 after acquiring an additional 601,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,042,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

