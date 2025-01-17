Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 757,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bankinter Price Performance

BKIMF stock remained flat at $8.49 on Friday. Bankinter has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

