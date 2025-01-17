Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 757,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bankinter Price Performance
BKIMF stock remained flat at $8.49 on Friday. Bankinter has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.
Bankinter Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.