Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $205.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $229.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.11. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $109.02 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

