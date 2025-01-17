Barclays Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $600.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $620.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Saia from $612.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $499.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.59.

SAIA stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,188. Saia has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $508.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.77. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,408,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Saia by 89.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,979,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

