Belrium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000416 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000639 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

