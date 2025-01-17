Bennett Associates Wealth Management Buys 1,209 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,774,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $224.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.52 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

