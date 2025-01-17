Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Up 37.5% – Time to Buy?

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 37.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 884,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 342,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Benton Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

