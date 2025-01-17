BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Performance

BANFP traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

