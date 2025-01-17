Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,865.74 ($47.30) and traded as low as GBX 3,050 ($37.32). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,250 ($39.77), with a volume of 4,369 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £162.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,907.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,505.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,865.74.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of GBX 87 ($1.06) per share. This is an increase from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $68.00. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,693.25%.
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.
