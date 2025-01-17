Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $61.76 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $102,554.16 on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2,031.74 billion and $61.76 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.75 or 0.00471703 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00017205 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00056741 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000113 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,811,350 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
