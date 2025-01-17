Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $61.76 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $102,554.16 on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2,031.74 billion and $61.76 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.75 or 0.00471703 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00017205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00056741 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,811,350 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.