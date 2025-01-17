Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Stock Position Decreased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $18,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.93%.

OBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

