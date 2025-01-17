Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM)

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Down 3.0 %
BHM opened at $12.50 on Friday. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.73.
Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile
