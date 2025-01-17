BNP Paribas Downgrades Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) to Strong Sell

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Delivery Hero to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
About Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
