BNP Paribas Downgrades Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) to Strong Sell

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Delivery Hero to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLVHF

Delivery Hero Trading Down 2.2 %

About Delivery Hero

DLVHF stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48.

(Get Free Report)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.