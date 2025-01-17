Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 50,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $42,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,438,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $978,047,000 after purchasing an additional 167,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 195.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 91.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,927,000 after buying an additional 1,789,919 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,825,000 after buying an additional 202,097 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,259,000 after buying an additional 99,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.18.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $253.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.99. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $254.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day moving average is $194.37.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

