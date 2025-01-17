Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $21.72 Million Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $21,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in CRH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 70.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,412. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.31.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

