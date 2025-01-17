Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,894,000 after acquiring an additional 126,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 31,489.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,484,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $367.33. 103,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.52 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,503.12. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,489 shares of company stock worth $2,357,531. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.