Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.06.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $12.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $854.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $882.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $756.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.06 and a 52-week high of $941.75. The company has a market capitalization of $365.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

