Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 64.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $98.31. The firm has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. This represents a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

