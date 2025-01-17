Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,038.74. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,261. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.48. 1,162,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,929. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

