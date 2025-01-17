Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases 166 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. Security National Bank bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 51.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $78,697.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,480.56. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $165.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.49 and a 200 day moving average of $185.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $236.60.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

