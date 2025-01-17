Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,038.74. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.26.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BSX opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $98.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

