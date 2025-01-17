Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 580 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Unity Software by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unity Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,394,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,084,880.65. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,248,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,427,517.92. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 763,125 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,339. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Trading Down 1.3 %

U stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

