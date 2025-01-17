Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUS opened at $157.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average of $155.67. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $131.61 and a one year high of $164.23.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

