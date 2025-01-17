Brett (BRETT) One Day Volume Tops $46.86 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Brett has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Brett has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $46.86 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brett token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,510.54 or 0.99709861 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,645.26 or 0.98884328 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.12894644 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $42,472,298.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

