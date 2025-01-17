Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Up 61.1% in December

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

BWBBP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

