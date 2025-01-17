Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,950,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 68,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of AVGO stock traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.44. 31,036,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,160,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.60. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $112.19 and a 12-month high of $251.88.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
